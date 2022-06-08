Judy Annette (Moore) Falcon; 74 years; of Normangee, TX; passed away on Monday; May 30, 2022, at her home. Funeral services are scheduled for 11AM on Wednesday; June 8, 2022, at Eagle Lake Funeral Home Chapel in Eagle Lake, TX. The burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Eagle Lake, TX.

Judy was born on October 9, 1947 in Longview, TX to Lloyd Clay and Clara Lorece (Parsons) Moore. Judy attended Pine Tree school in, Longview, TX and later graduated from Garden Grove High School in CA.

Judy later attended Western Texas College and earned a certification as a correctional officer and then worked several years for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Judy was retired and a homemaker. Judy enjoyed fishing, researching genealogy, arts & crafts and refurbishing old furniture.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Charles Ray Moore and Margaret “Meg” Butler.

Judy is survived by her husband, Larry Falcon; her children, Amy Claire Cantrell Morris (Brock), Charles William Rider IV (Jamie) and Cheryl Ann Rider Ramirez (Jesse); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister, Loyce June March; and numerous other family members and friends.