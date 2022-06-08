Karen Thompson Ledford Obituary (1938 – 2022) The Shelbyville News

Karen Thompson Ledford, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.

She was born on December 5, 1938, in Shelby County, Indiana to Charles Hubert and Harriett Lucille (Crouch) Thompson.

Karen graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1956. She was employed at the former General Electric Plant where she was a secretary and receptionist for eight years before starting her family. As a young girl, she was happiest when she and her family took their horses to Brown County and rode trails in the state park. Family was the most important aspect of Karen’s life. She was always very involved in all activities of her daughters and grandchildren. She loved traveling, especially to the American West where she explored Yellowstone, The Grand Canyon and other national parks and monuments on multiple occasions. She also enjoyed genealogy and spent many years tracing her own family history.

She is survived by her daughters Valerie Morrison Diemer (Norman), Tracey Morrison Caceres (Francisco), her grandchildren, Mikayla Diemer, Erin Diemer, Evan Diemer, Grant Diemer, Francisco Caceres, Mariana Caceres, along with many beloved cousins.

She married Gary Ledford on January 19, 1989, and he preceded her in death on August 14, 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her father and mother, and her grandparents; Otis and Georgia (Wendling) Thompson, and Charles and Agnes (Aynes) Crouch.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 am until noon at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN. 46176.

Funeral service will be at noon with Reverend Bill Horner officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Funeral Directors, Greg Parks, Sheila Parks, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve Karen’s family.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of South Central Indiana, at 2626 East 17th Street, Columbus, IN 47201. The family would also like to thank Seniors Helping Seniors of Shelbyville. Online condolences may be shared at www. murphyparks.com.