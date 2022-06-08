Lee boys, girls tennis in the Elite 8; Monument Mountain baseball falls in Sweet 16

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Tied 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh, Manchester Essex scored two runs on a two-out error to win 11-10 over Monument Mountain in the Sweet 16 of the MIAA Division IV State Baseball Tournament. Manchester scored four runs in the seventh to make the comeback win.

“The bugaboo for us was the errors,” said Monument head coach Tom Hankey. “They started the inning off with a ground ball to the infield… we just made too many of ‘em. We had two outs and then a walk, loaded the bases… had another walk, it was 10-9, hit to shortstop, misplayed it and they scored two runs. We had six errors, (it) was generous, 11 walks so that gave us 17 base runners, you’re not going to win too many games that way.”

Jayder Raifstanger went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Cole Bissaillon drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans.

“We still had a chance to win the game, just wasn’t meant to be,” said Hankey. “We just didn’t make enough plays defensively to win today… Just really disappointed. We were definitely the better team and just didn’t make enough plays. Just really disappointed.”

———

Monument 150 211 0 — 10 6 6

Manchester 102 301 4 — 11 7 2

Labrie (3), Wade (1), Raifstanger (2 2/3) and Bissaillon; Rubin (3 1/3), Coyne (2 2/3), Andrews (1), Oreo (0) and S. Rubin. W — Coyne. L — Raifstanger. 2B — ME: Andrews. HR — MM: Raifstanger.

Hamilton-Wenham 18, Wahconah 10

HAMILTON — No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham beat No. 29 Wahconah in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division IV State Girls Lacrosse Tournament. No further information was available by press deadline.

Cohasset 5, Lenox 0

COHASSET — No. 7 Cohasset defeated No. 10 Lenox in the Sweet 16 of the MIAA Division IV State Girls Tennis Tournament.

Lee schedule change

The boys and girls Wildcats teams had their Sweet 16 matches in the D-IV tournament moved to Friday. The No. 9 Lee girls will play against Sturgis Charter West at Mashpee High School on Friday at 5 p.m. The No. 10 Lee boys are at No. 7 West Bridgewater on Friday at 4 p.m.

Vermont 10, Pittsfield 0

BURLINGTON, VT. — The Vermont Lake Monsters shut out the Pittsfield Suns, 10-0 in Burlington. Tanner Wolpert earned the win for the Lake Monsters but it was a group effort, with five different pitchers and two different catchers playing for Vermont (10-3).

The Suns (5-8) managed just two hits, losing for the second straight night in Vermont.

———

Pittsfield 000 000 00 — 0 2 2

Vermont 030 000 52 — 10 13 0

LaPierre (3), Henry (3), Hoechstetter (2/3), Walker (1/3), DiMassimo (1/3) and Wojtkowski; Wolpert (2), Ferguson (2), Carey (2), Lewis (1), Mascio (1) and Gebauer and Bowman. W — Wolpert. L — LaPierre. 2B — V: Keller. 3B — V: Brouillette. HR — V: Kanellis.

Winnipesaukee 9, North Adams 3

NORTH ADAMS — The Winnipesaukee Muskrats took an early lead and coasted from there to defeat the North Adams SteepleCats.

After allowing five runs in the first two innings, the ‘Cats tightened up on defense, shutting out the Muskrats for three straight innings. But even in the sixth, when North Adams scored three runs, Winnipesaukee had already scored twice in the top of the inning to keep a large lead.

Scott Jones and Carson Dunkel scored for the SteepleCats on pitching errors while Ryan Galanie brought Hunter Pasqualini home with an RBI single.

North Adams drops to 0-2.

———

Winnipesaukee 320 002 020 — 9 7 1

North Adams 000 003 000 — 3 3 3

Roche (6 1/3), Dundas (1 1/3), Baeyens (1) and Borrelli; Bosecker (3 2/3), Birchard (3), Maser (2) and Dunkel and Lane. W — Roche. L — Bosecker.