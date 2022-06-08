Machine Gun Kelly Being Overwhelmed By Puppies While Answering Questions Is The Cutest Thing

Listen up, y’all! A few weeks ago, Machine Gun Kelly swung by BuzzFeed to do our puppy interview. It was honestly equal parts adorable and chaotic, so naturally I will be talking about it for the foreseeable future.
To celebrate his film Good Mourning, which he cowrote and codirected alongside Mod Sun, and his upcoming world tour, we asked MGK all of your burning questions about everything — from his favorite red carpet looks to tattoos to filming Good Mourning.
And let’s just say it did not disappoint. Like, should I frame this and hang it in my house?!
He revealed his favorite behind-the-scenes memory from filming Good Mourning involved a two-day “epic smoke scene,” where during the second day, someone forgot to shut off the sprinklers in the house they were filming in.
MGK also dove into his work on Mainstream Sellout and what went into making his latest record.
And MGK also showed off his newest tattoos, which might be my favorite part of this video, I have to be honest.
