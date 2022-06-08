‘Made me f**king miserable!’ Rebekah Vardy slated by co-star Iain Lee after Wagatha trial

Rebekah vehemently denied bullying claims that were made during the 2017 series in scenes from I’m A Celebrity’s Coming Out show.

When a phone call to her management team revealed she’d been accused of ganging up against him, she was brought to tears in the arms of her father.

Surprised, she said: “You know what, I was the one that was being the most supportive of him. A bully? I’ve never been a bully in my whole entire life.”

The Dancing On Ice star recently faced off against Coleen in a court case that saw the former accuse the latter of defamation.

This comes after Coleen claimed Rebekah’s Instagram account had been leaking personal stories about her to the press.

The bombshell accusations were made in the now-infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ post made by Coleen back in October 2019.