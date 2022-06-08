Martin Lewis suggests who should now fix energy bills as cap set to soar

Mr Lewis revealed a few daunting insights today on BBC Radio 5 Live, talking with Nihal Arthanayake on a range of topics. One of which, regarding the energy price cap for October, may be the last straw for many household budgets.

Mr Lewis began with a somber note saying: “I said at the start of the program, I promised to let you know when it was time to fix energy and for many, not all, that is today. For the first time in 2022 there are fixes most should consider.

“The reason this is happening is because the energy price cap is likely to be even worse than we thought.”

He shared his top existing customer fixes that are potentially worth switching to and one open market fix as well.

However, Mr Lewis highlighted that as there is no requirement for firms to publish their rates details, these calculations are all based on average that have been reported by the Money Saving Expert audience.