Meghan Markle says ‘goodbye to royal rules’ with controversial look – but Kate does it too

The Duchess of Sussex always looks undoubtedly chic but has caused quite a stir over the years with her fashion choices. One such time was at the British Fashion Awards, where the royal made a surprise appearance in a black gown and matching nail polish.

Meghan Markle presented the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Givenchy’s artistic director, Clare Waight Keller.

This seemed only right, as the talented designer worked closely with Meghan to design her fabulous wedding dress.

But despite Clare winning the prestigious award, all eyes were on the Duchess.

Fittingly, Meghan took to the stage in a bespoke Givenchy dress.

She paired these with exquisite strappy gold heels by British designer Tamara Mellon, with a recommended retail price of around £440.

To match, she wore a cluster of gold bangles on one wrist from Pippa Small.

