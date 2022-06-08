Most popular royal outfit from the Jubilee weekend announced – it’s not Kate or Meghan

She completed the look by flying out her stylist crew, Daniel Martin, for makeup and George Northwood for hair.

Zara and Lady Fredrick Windsor opted for bright pink at the Thanksgiving Service, and searches for ‘pink coat dress’ exploded 435 percent after they were seen posing together.

The Duchess of Cambridge, however, came sixth with the yellow dress that she wore on Friday.

A spokesperson from JeffBet commented: “The Queen’s platinum jubilee gave the royals a tremendous opportunity to showcase their own personal style where they have once again outdone themselves for one of the most fashionable weekends in royal history.

“It has been proven by the explosion in searches on Google, just how much royal fans across the UK want to recreate these iconic looks and get their hands on some of the pieces worn by their favourite royals.”