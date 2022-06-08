Movies at the Pavilion coming to Riverfront Park – KXLY

Posted:

SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ll once again be able to watch movies in Riverfront Park.

The “Movies at the Pavilion” series is returning this summer with some top titles.

You’ll be able to catch “Cruella,” “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters Afterlife” and ‘The Princess Bride” on July 6, 20, 27 and August 3, respectively.

A big “thank you!” to all who voted on their favorite movie titles during our poll! The schedule for Movies at the Pavilion presented by: @Idaho_Central is:

July 6 – Cruella

July 20 – Encanto

July 27 – Ghostbusters Afterlife

August 3 – The Princess Bride https://t.co/QaSqShbu4m — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) June 8, 2022

You are invited to bring your own beverages and snacks and sit out in the Pavilion to enjoy the show.

Each movie begins at 8:30- p.m. No alcohol is allowed.

