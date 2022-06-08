Movies at the Pavilion coming to Riverfront Park – KXLY

SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ll once again be able to watch movies in Riverfront Park.
The “Movies at the Pavilion” series is returning this summer with some top titles.
You’ll be able to catch “Cruella,” “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters Afterlife” and ‘The Princess Bride” on July 6, 20, 27 and August 3, respectively.
You are invited to bring your own beverages and snacks and sit out in the Pavilion to enjoy the show.
Each movie begins at 8:30- p.m. No alcohol is allowed.
