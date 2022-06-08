MrBeast’s Minecraft tournament destroyed civilization in 24 hours

When you think of Minecraft tournaments, your mind probably goes to a casual building competition or maybe a fun server-wide battle with naught but your honor up for grabs. YouTuber MrBeast recently hosted a Minecraft tournament with a $30,000 prize pool that threw 1,000 Minecraft players onto the same server in the sandbox game in groups led by prominent Minecraft YouTubers, and tasked them with building thriving civilization across its biomes.

Naturally, that led to mass warfare and the destruction of the server’s civilization, but it was all part of the plan. After 24 hours of frantic building across the server, Mr Beast forced each group into combat to see whose survival skills were strongest. The group that managed to defeat the other six was declared the winner and claimed the prize money.

Skills could only get the participants so far, though, as Mr Beast ensured no one had all the advantages. One group had to make the most of the Badlands’ harsh environment and limited resources, while another was stuck in the middle of the ocean and built a massive fortress to stave off attacks from all sides.

The most resourceful group spent their time digging their heels in and creating a stalwart castle with all the trimmings – thick walls, deadly moat, the works.

As ever in Minecraft, the best laid plans still went awry. Once the combat started, few things – other than maybe the massive castle walls – could hold back the invading hordes, and not just mobs of other players.

Slimes and other Minecraft enemies threw a wrench into battle strategies and sent dreams of glory crashing down in flaming ruins.

It’s a strong case for a Minecraft battle game, and while there’s no sign Mojang has anything in the works along those lines, we may be seeing a Minecraft strategy game pop up sometime in the near future.

Until then, there’s plenty to keep us going in The Wild update – and hiding, in some cases. It’s scary out there in The Wild.