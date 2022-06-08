Nebraska City’s Bennie picks up first KMAland Nebraska Girls Tennis Player of the Year

(Nebraska City) — Nebraska City senior Valerie Bennie has an interesting story on how she got into tennis. Regardless of that story, she’s glad she did.

Following a year of ascension to No. 1 on the Pioneers tennis team and a victory at the state tournament, Bennie is this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

“I was really excited to play every single game I could,” Bennie said of her senior season. “I felt like I was doing my best, and honestly, for my last season, I felt like it went way too fast.”

One element of the season that did not go fast was Bennie’s marathon state tournament win over Adams Central’s Emmery Huyser. After two hours and 20 minutes, Bennie emerged with a 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 win.

“I went into that game, and it was not too bad,” Bennie said. “Not too hot, kind of chilly. I decided not to put any sunscreen on, but it ended up going two hours and 20 minutes. It really felt like it lasted forever, but I had so much fun playing it.”

The marathon win led into a matchup with top-seeded and eventual state champion Ina Satpathy of Omaha Duchesne Academy.

“I watched her and her sister play last year,” Bennie said, “and I always thought they were so amazing. When I won that first match, I was just kind of excited of having the honor to play her.”

Bennie’s senior season came to an end in that next round, but the recent graduate says she left no regrets out there from her tennis career. The start to that career is a fascinating one, given it came from an old-fashioned elementary school crush.

“It was about 4th grade, and I liked (a boy) that liked to play tennis,” Bennie laughed. “I decided to go to a tennis camp, so I could kind of hang out with him and learn how to play this new sport. Every year, I would go to this tennis camp, and it just turned out that I was really good at it.”

Even though she got over her crush in a year, Bennie stuck with tennis. Her continued progression and improvement eventually landed her ultimate goal of playing No. 1 on the Nebraska City tennis team.

“At first, I wasn’t hitting strong hits,” Bennie said. “Then I wasn’t able to control it, but stuff like that takes a long time to practice so by the time I got into high school I was already pretty good. The last thing I really had to work on the past four years was coming up to the net. I was always kind of scared going up to the net, but I finally got to doing that in a few of my matches this year.”

Even more impressive is the long list of other activities Bennie has been involved with. From choir to theatre to student council and much more, it keeps her plenty busy. In fact, she sees tennis as a break from the busyness.

“Tennis is probably my most freeing activity,” Bennie said. “It’s just something I really love.”

Listen to much more with the first KMAland Nebraska Girls Tennis Player of the Year below.