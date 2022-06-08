New cheaper Android phone just made all of its rivals look impossibly slow





If your current smartphone is constantly running low on power then Chinese tech firm Realme may have the perfect solution. It has just announced the launch of its all-new GT NEO 3 device which features the ability to recharge itself at a ridiculously rapid rate. Once the battery runs flat, a 150W charger can get things back to 50 percent in just five minutes. This means the GT NEO 3 is now the fastest phone in the world when it comes to recharging the power pack.

What makes this even more enticing is that Realme even ships this plug in the box so customers won’t need to spend more money to get this speedy technology. The Chineses firm is bucking the trend with most manufacturers including Samsung, Apple and Sony now ditching the plug from the packaging entirely and getting users to buy faster chargers from their stores. Along with that super-fast charging, the GT NEO 3 also gets plenty of other treats including a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate for stutter-free scrolling. There’s also a triple-lens rear camera that features a main 50-megapixel Sony sensor along with a 119° 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. Realme is promising that this set-up will offer photography fans a simple way to shoot vivid high-quality photos.

The rear camera is also surrounded by a pretty unique racing-style design with stripes running across the case. This look, which comes in Nitro Blue, Sprint White, and Asphalt Black was inspired by motor racing and the true story of legendary driver Carroll Shelby, who painted track stripes on a high-end sports car to express his passion for speed. It’s certainly different although it might not be to everyone’s tastes. Head under the hood of the GT NEO 3 and there’s no sign of the usual Qualcomm Snapdragon brains. Instead, this device is powered by the new Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform from Mediatek.

We’ll have to wait for the reviews to see how this phone holds up against the competition but, on paper, it certainly appears pretty capable. Other extras coming to the GT NEO 3 include 5G data technology for speedy downloads on the move and up to 256GB of internal storage. If those specs have got you excited then the GT NEO 3 will cost £599.99 when it goes on sale – that’s considerably cheaper than flagships from the likes of Samsung and Sony. Realme is also launching a slightly less powerful version called the GT NEO 3T which costs £369.