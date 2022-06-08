Niccum reaches second round of CIF individual tennis playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF San Diego Section individual tennis tournament was held May 9-14 at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego, and Fallbrook High School junior Porter Niccum reached the second round of singles play.

Niccum advanced to the next round with a first-round victory over his Bonita Vista opponent. The doubles portion of the tournament included Fallbrook senior Daniel Winton and junior Joe Tygart losing a first-round match to a seeded opponent.

The first two singles rounds were played May 9. The first-round match between Niccum and Bonita Vista junior William Ma…