Niccum reaches second round of CIF individual tennis playoffs


Last updated 6/8/2022 at 4:37pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF San Diego Section individual tennis tournament was held May 9-14 at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego, and Fallbrook High School junior Porter Niccum reached the second round of singles play.

Niccum advanced to the next round with a first-round victory over his Bonita Vista opponent. The doubles portion of the tournament included Fallbrook senior Daniel Winton and junior Joe Tygart losing a first-round match to a seeded opponent.

The first two singles rounds were played May 9. The first-round match between Niccum and Bonita Vista junior William Ma…


