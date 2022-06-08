Pets of the Week: Brooklyn and Bella

Meet Brooklyn and Bella. They are 2 year old Guinea pigs that belong to fifth grader, Ellie in Quaker Ridge. They were adopted during Covid as a 9th birthday present, and are a wonderful addition to the family.

They love to cuddle with people and are very gentle. You know when they are happy because of the high pitch squeaks and squeals they make when you enter the room, and their purrs when you pet them. Favorite foods include strawberries, carrots, bell peppers, spinach, brussel sprouts, and apples in addition to hay, and pellet food.