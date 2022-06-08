Residents ‘very lucky’ after house is struck by lightning

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) – As severe storms rolled into the Mid State Tuesday night, one home was struck by lightning.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilson County EMS said the residents were home during the lightning strike, just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It was a loud boom,” homeowner Mark Mayo told News4. “It was pretty scary; I mean, I’d never had one hit that closes.”

The report states the residents immediately exited their home on Osborne Road as smoke began to fill the inside. They told crews that there were noticeable temperature differences between the staircase and the rest of the house.

“When you go upstairs, the ceiling kind of close to the stairs, you know, and you could feel heat, so we put our hands on the sheetrock, and it was boiling then we called the fire department and then got everybody out of the house,” Mayo said. “The area that had caught fire, there was no way to get oxygen to it, so it kind of burned itself out because of the lack of oxygen.”

When the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department and Wilson County EMS arrived, they noticed that smoke and heat were trapped within the walls of the staircase leading up to the bedrooms.

Officials said the occupants were lucky and that the lightning surge must have run through an electric line that caused the ventilation to catch fire. Officials said the older home helped snuff out the fire before it worsened.

Authorities said that overall, the residents are fortunate the house was built as solid as it is.

Mayo credits part of this not turning into a bad situation to the lucky horseshoe that it’s on the top of his porch.

“After it all happened, oh my gosh, what if we lost our house and lost our belongings? I just can’t imagine.”

