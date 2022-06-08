‘Roger Federer plays tennis the best but…’, says ATP ace

In 2006, Roger Federer reached the first Roland Garros final, falling to Rafael Nadal in four sets and heading straight to Halle to kick off the grass-court season. Undefeated on the fastest surface since Wimbledon 2002, when Mario Ancic stunned him in the first round, Roger made a swift transition from clay to grass, which is never an easy task.

He struggled to find his rhythm, but no one was strong enough to beat him in one of his favorite tournaments. The Swiss overcame five hurdles, defended the title and equaled Bjorn Borg’s record before taking a well-earned break ahead of Wimbledon.

In the first round, Federer dispatched doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna 7-6 6-2 in 71 minutes, saving both break chances and dropping the Indian behind in the second set to book a place in the round of 16. Richard Gasquet pushed Roger to the limit for two hours and 14 minutes before the defending champion prevailed 7-6 6-7 6-4.