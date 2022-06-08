Ronald C. Flauaus, 72, Richfield

Ronald C. Flauaus, 72, passed away on June 2 at Geisinger, Danville, with his wife at his side. The enemy had invaded and he was outnumbered, but, forever optimistic, he was determined to fight his way out just like in his favorite show, Gunsmoke. The enemy ultimately overwhelmed his body, but not his spirit and soul.

Ron was born on May 14, 1950, in St. Louis, Mo., to Dorothy and Harold Flauaus. He graduated from McBride High School in 1968. He began his college pursuit in St Louis, joining the U.S. Navy in 1970, ultimately finishing his college degree in San Diego, Calif., where he settled and launched his successful and satisfying 30 year career in Software Engineering.

Ron married his soulmate, the former Crystal Ferry, of Meiserville, Pa., on Sept. 21, 1996. They retired from their corporate jobs in Washington, DC in 2000 and embarked on their next adventure, when Crystal said, “wouldn’t it be fun…if we bought the Meiserville Inn (1870s tavern) and made a nice restaurant there.” Other adventures began with “wouldn’t it be fun…” including imagining and operating the Buckwheat Valley Guesthouse B-n-B. He came to fear conversations that began with “wouldn’t it be fun…”

His entrepreneurial spirit, love of life and bottomless well of optimism propelled him through the big life he shared with Crystal. Everything he encountered and every day that he greeted was the “Best Ever.”

Ron never met a stranger, establishing instant connections with people who responded to his infectious dimpled smile and shared his passions. He loved technology and family history/genealogy research, Mustangs, 60s music, single malt scotch, woodworking and restoring old Victrolas, cutting the grass on his ZTR and doing projects with his tractor, playing golf with his buddies, family get-togethers in Kentucky and the Wheat Festival in Okawville, camping out in his pop up camper, watching classic movies and old TV, front porch sittin’, friends gathering, Quiddler playing, and travel adventures, especially cruises. He loved a “day at sea.”

Travel adventures included many trips to Europe and the U.K. connecting with family and friends, trips to Asia, numerous transatlantic crossings, cruising Alaska, the Panama Canal and South America around Cape Horn, even circumnavigating the globe in 2019 via planes, trains, busses, ships and shoe leather. Another passion was his adopted country of Mexico where he and Crystal spent winters, escaping the cold weather, surrounded by many more friends and neighbors.

Ron is survived by his wife, Crystal, who will carry on his legacy. Also surviving are his sister who he was especially close to, Christine (Joe) Wood of St. Louis, his brother Gary (Lisa) Flauaus of Colorado, nieces/nephews Annie, Tom, Emily, Ben, and Julia, great-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins who were like siblings to him. One son, Christopher, and three grandchildren (Logan, Autumn and Aaron) survive.

Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Sonja Ferry, who called him her favorite son-in-law as well as brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Jason/Nina Ferry, Travis/Lori Ferry, Matt/Carla Ferry, Zack/Stef Ferry and nieces/nephews April, Austin, Rebecca, Robert, Landon, Max, Brody and Nichole.

Ron will be remembered by his huge circle of friends who were like family to him.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 27, from 4-6 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove, PA. Since he had numerous occasions to call on their services, contributions in Ron’s name can be made to Richfield Fire Co, 38146 PA-35, Richfield, PA 17086.