Rosemary Beach is the most Instagrammed town on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Rosemary Beach, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Alan LeStourgeon

With the same crystal-white sand and gorgeous layout as its due-west counterparts on Highway 30A on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Rosemary Beach seems to be the most charming.

With board porches, deep eaves, and tucked-away gardens, the town’s one-of-a-kind architecture is influenced by St. Augustine, Charleston, and New Orleans. The town square, which is centered on a large green space frequented by travelers as they bike to and from the beach, play bocce ball, or simply relax in the heart of it all, is only a five-minute walk away.

Here are the top things to do on your visit to Rosemary Beach, Florida, including where to stay, eat, and play.

Picturesque streets & boutiques

The town’s cobblestone streets are ideal for dining and shopping your way throughout. Start by stocking up on handcrafted soaps, skincare, and other apothecary items at Pish Posh Patchouli’s. Every perfume has a unique quality to it that makes it worthwhile to bring home. At The Hidden Lantern Bookstore and Gallery, pick up a beach book, and at Gigi’s, get some sweets for the kids. Visitors will come across a number of other boutiques worth visiting along the way.

Bask in the 30A sunset at Pescado Seafood Grill & Rooftop Bar

Head up to Pescado, a rooftop bar and restaurant just off the square. It’s the ideal spot in Rosemary Beach for watching another lovely day fade into the sunset. Take in the view while sipping a drink, such as a Pescado’s Choice, a mystery mix of seasonal ingredients.

Stay at The Pearl Hotel

The town’s most valuable asset seems to be its architecture. If that’s the case, The Pearl Hotel is the crown jewel of the area. With towering turrets and terraces, black and white striped awnings, and exclusive beach access with all the bells and whistles, the 55-room hotel makes itself anything but scarce. Havana Beach Bar & Grill, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, is also a beloved hotspot. Other accommodations can be found on the town’s rental website, or you can stay elsewhere along Highway 30A for a quick drive.

End the night with a beach bonfire

Unlike some public beaches, Rosemary Beach allows you to organize a beach campfire with friends and family that starts at dusk and lasts until the moon sets in the sky. The Rosemary Beach Service can help you plan the campfire and provide all of the necessary equipment, including seats. Is there any better way to end a memorable vacation?

