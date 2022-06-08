Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Amid Severodonetsk setback, Kyiv says goal remains sovereignty over all its land





Entire city blocks pulverized. Fields freckled with too many artillery craters to count. A 130-foot bomb scar beside rows of flattened buildings.

These scenes from eastern Ukraine, visible from the air and captured by a U.S.-based satellite company, illustrate the destructive path that Russia’s invasion has cut across this part of the country, where fighting has been focused for several weeks and the bombardment feels relentless.

The firm, Maxar Technologies, collected the images June 6 from the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region, along with the neighboring Kharkiv oblast. Like the company’s past batches of photographs, the latest shows widespread devastation.

In a set of before-and-after pictures, the city of Rubizhne appears at relative peace in March. In Monday’s photo, it is a wasteland. Where once there was a cluster of intact buildings, there is now a pile of rubble. Roofs are shorn from structures, and the city is barely recognizable.

Rubizhne is just up the road from Severodonetsk, where Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in intense street fights.

Near the small village of Dovhenke, in the far-southeast corner of the Kharkiv oblast, just across the border with Donetsk, a pair of images shows the scale of Russia’s attacks. In one, a field is covered in hundreds of artillery craters. In another, a stand of buildings has been leveled and a massive cavity measuring 40 meters in diameter, or about 130 feet, can be seen nearby.