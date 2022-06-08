Smart meter warning: Households losing £429 a year due to ‘phantom load’ – can you save?

Steve Buckley, the head of Data Science at Loop, shared how those who have smart meters can have better “control” over how much they are spending in energy bills.

Mr Buckley said: “Many people I speak to are really worried about their energy bills right now, and sadly the situation is not set to improve for some time yet.

“The reality is that the only way we can lower our energy bills right now is to reduce the amount of energy we use and the key to that is measuring our use.

“If you measure it, you can control it. If you measure it, you can see the impact of changes you make.”