Tenacious D Release ‘The Who Medley’ to Raise Funds for Gun Safety Organization

Tenacious D might just be onto something here. After a successful charity campaign doing a Beatles medley in 2021 to aid Doctors Without Borders, The D are back saluting another iconic band, all while putting the funds from their limited edition 7″ vinyl salute to The Who toward the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.

For their Who medley, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass have put their stamp on the songs “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor” and “Go to the Mirror!,” with Jack Black passionately scatting through the tracks.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!!,” state the pair, adding, “We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

The medley comes with a corresponding video put together by frequent collaborator Liam Lynch. You can check out the clip below.

Tenacious D, “The Who Medley”

As stated, there is a charitable function to the release of the medley. All of the proceeds from vinyl sales will go to Everytown For Gun Safety, an organization that touts the collective goals of finding ways to make communities safer by introducing solutions to help end gun violence.

You can pre-order your vinyl version here, while the song is also available via Spotify and Apple Music.

In other Tenacious D news, the band will be hitting the road again later this month, kicking off their touring at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival on June 16. They have additional dates carrying them to the end of summer. See all their stops below and get ticketing info here.

The group also have lent their name and backing to a new fiber bar. The duo teamed with NuGo Nutrition to create the Tenacious D Fiber D’Lish.

The band says, “The world is so constipated right now. Never fear. Tenacious D to the rescue! Our new fiber bar is so Delicious and chock full of colon cleansing fiber…you will be dropping perfectly tapered Deuces in no time! You’re welcome, world! Enjoy.”

NuGo Nutrition adds, “We make fiber delicious. The D make it fun. We’re proud to be their #1 – to help with 2’s! Rock on!” Get your orders in here.

Tenacious D 2022 Touring

June 16 – Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival SOLD OUT

June 17 – Sandy, Utah @ Sandy Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

June 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ~ SOLD OUT

June 20 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Casino & Resort – SOLD OUT

June 21 – Woodinville, Wash. @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ~ SOLD OUT

June 22 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

June 24 – Palo Alto, Calif. @ Frost Amphitheater ~

June 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

Sept. 9 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 11 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Center #

Sept. 13 – :Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

Sept. 14 – :Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

Sept. 16 – :Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center #

Sept. 18 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion #

Sept. 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Surly Festival Field # – SOLD OUT

Sept. 20 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheater #

Sept. 22 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

~ with special guest Puddles Pity Party

# with special guest Dj Douggpound