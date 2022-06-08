Tennis: Nadal seen on crutches after beginning foot treatment in Barcelona

On Sunday, Rafael Nadal wrapped up his 14th Roland-Garros title with a straight-sets win over Norway’s Casper Ruud. The win marked Nadal’s 22nd Grand Slam title, giving him an edge of two in the list for all-time Majors among the men (both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are tied at 20 each).

Two days later, Nadal began treatment on his injured foot in Barcelona and was seen on crutches after the first session of the treatment.

Nadal was snapped getting out of a car in Barcelona where he could be seen on crutches with a bandage on his left foot. The Spaniard did manage to sign some autographs for fans who were waiting for him.