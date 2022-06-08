Categories
Tennis: Nadal seen on crutches after beginning foot treatment in Barcelona


On Sunday, Rafael Nadal wrapped up his 14th Roland-Garros title with a straight-sets win over Norway’s Casper Ruud. The win marked Nadal’s 22nd Grand Slam title, giving him an edge of two in the list for all-time Majors among the men (both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are tied at 20 each).

Two days later, Nadal began treatment on his injured foot in Barcelona and was seen on crutches after the first session of the treatment.

Nadal was snapped getting out of a car in Barcelona where he could be seen on crutches with a bandage on his left foot. The Spaniard did manage to sign some autographs for fans who were waiting for him.

After winning in Paris, Nadal had said he would undergo treatment on his foot and was hopeful to play Wimbledon, which begins in less than three weeks now.

The Spaniard had used injections to numb his injured foot, along with anti-inflammatories and painkillers, which enabled him to play through seven matches in Paris, including wins over four top 10 players.

But the Spaniard said he would not play Wimbledon in similar circumstances and would only play in London if his treatment enabled him to compete without taking injections through the tournament.



