‘Terrified of World War 3’ Xi ‘manufactures incidents’ to make West leave South China Sea





Tensions have mounted between China, Australia and Canada as the two Western countries accused Xi Jinping’s pilots of reckless behaviour as they almost intercepted Western aircraft flying over international waters in proximity to the South China Sea. China’s Xi Jinping has pushed back against the allegations, accusing both countries of intelligence gathering activities and claiming through a spokesperson the conduct of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force was lawful and appropriate.

Alexandra Marshall, the Australian Spectator’s editor, argues the recent air incidents are designed to keep the West away from the South China Sea. Speaking to GB News, she said: “They do exactly the same thing with shipping lanes. They try and create these close calls because the West is absolutely terrified of ending up in an accident or situation where something goes wrong and shots a fire that shouldn’t be. And you wander and stumble into World War III. That’s what they’re terrified of. “So, China manufactures all those incidents to make the rest of the world paranoid, basically. They’re trying to get them to leave entirely because they’re hoping the West is more afraid of a war than it is of policing the territories of these, what are supposed to be international waters and international airspaces. “So, yes, it is about trying to gain control without really deserving it.”

GB News’ Mark Steyn then said: “Clearly, if an Australian or a Canadian plane was down, even the squishiest governments would feel they were obliged to react to that somehow. And yet, the one thing chairman Xi knows about Canberra and Ottawa is that those two guys don’t want to have to react at all.” Ms Marshall said: “Yeah, well, the thing is that plane incident that we have with Australia, the Chinese actually released flares which could shaft the aircraft into pieces of aluminium. Now, that can down an aircraft if it goes wrong. So, the Australian air force is in a really difficult position, because if China down an aircraft, we should retaliate. “But can you retaliate against a communist empire that is actually wanting a war there in the Pacific so they can take Taiwan? And if Australia doesn’t react, well then, the West is putting a weakened position against China generally, so it’s a really tricky situation that the West wants to avoid.” READ MORE: China violates Taiwanese airspace with 30 warplanes

Ms Marshall answered: “Well, Australia is basically told they had to sign up to the AUKUS because we were not doing enough on defence. We were becoming the weak link in the Pacific. So as much as other parties follow us and support us, they (Labour) don’t seem to like AUKUS, in particular the Greens who now make up a pretty scary amount of our parliament. They don’t want AUKUS. “I think that Labour hazelly after its defence briefing realised that they want AUKUS to survive because things are far more serious than they realised in the Pacific. And I think that’s going to strengthen. “Even if Labour doesn’t like the idea of collaborating with the US, I think it’s dawned on them that they have no choice on this matter because things are really quite mad.”