The exercise routine you should be following to reduce blood sugar, according to GP

Optimal blood sugar levels differ for everyone, but if you monitor yourself at home with a self-testing kit a “normal” target is four to seven millimoles per litre (mmol/l) before eating and under 8.5 to nine mmol/l two hours after a meal.

Or if your glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) level is tested every few months – this should be below 48mmol/mol (or 6.5 percent on the older measurement scale).

When blood sugar levels are too high – also known as hyperglycaemia – it can be “potentially dangerous”, according to the NHS.

“Very high blood sugar levels can cause life-threatening complications,” it says.