Tyson Fury exits DAZN pound-for-pound list | DAZN News Norway

On Tuesday, DAZN released their June pound-for-pound rankings. Plenty of exciting fights have shaken up the rankings, and one notable has been removed from the rankings. We have seen Devin Haney become the undisputed lightweight champion beating George Kambosos Jr., Jermell Charlo stopping Brian Castano to become the undisputed junior middleweight champion, and Shakur Stevenson defeating Oscar Valdez to become the unified junior lightweight champion.

Because of those happenings, along with Stephen Fulton Jr. besting Daniel Roman on Saturday, Fulton moved up to No. 7, Haney entered at No. 8, Stevenson moved up to No. 9, and Charlo is No. 10. Out of the list is Kambosos and also WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury, coming off a sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte in April, said in his post-fight interview that he was retiring. After Bob Arum, who had promoted Fury’s last four fights, had recently said that Fury would be returning and just waiting to see who wins the yet-to-be-announced rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, the Brit rebuked Arum’s statement and is staying retired.

“Second session of the day, smashing it,” Fury said. “Come on guys. I just read today that I am supposed to be coming out of retirement? That’s news to me. As far as I’m concerned, I’m staying [retired].”

Because Fury remains steadfast in staying retired, DAZN has removed him from the rankings.

