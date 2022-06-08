Vection Technologies Announces Metaverse Collaboration Tools – XR Today

During the Cisco LIVE 2022 conference for digital enterprise solutions next week, Vection Technologies will preview 3D Frame, a plug-in for Webex Meetings that adds immersive Metaverse features.

At the event taking place both in Las Vegas and online from 12 to 16 June, Vection will introduce updates that give Webex users immersive collaboration features such as virtual world-building tools to strengthen modern hybrid working routines.

In a June 6th video announcement, Vection and Cisco teased the 3D Frame plug-in for Webex Meetings, which seamlessly transition video conferences into immersive virtual reality (VR) meeting spaces.

Cisco plans to integrate the 3D Frame plugin on the Webex Meeting’s Embedded Apps Framework, which allows users to interact with third-party applications during online meetings.

The Embedded framework currently enables users to engage with features such as conducting polls or receiving metric data.

The service also comes with a rich software development kit (SDK) that enables individuals or firms to develop custom integrated applications. Cisco also provides a deep resource pool for its SDK to support application development at all levels.

IntegretedXR

Vection also has a deep product portfolio to help firms and brands going through a digital transformation with extended reality (XR) technologies.

The Australian firm offers its rich IntegretedXR systems, including various hardware and software solutions, to support Industry 4.0.

XR Suite by Vection also provides firms with a self-contained Metaverse world for collaboration, live events, design workflows, and training. The services provide firms with tools to integrate immersive workflows using cross-platform delivery and in-house developer tools.

IntegretedXR also offers real-time 3D (RT3D) rendering tools to support custom app development and includes in-person immersive kiosks for branding and advertising.

To power IntegretedXR, Vection employs a robust IT infrastructure, cloud servers, and AI systems.

Metaverse Software-as-a-Service

The announcement comes as various XR firms aim to secure the future of industry 4.0 by providing enterprise-grade Metaverse Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms.

The news comes after Limitless, owners of the Metaverse application Next Earth, invested $60 million into its Metaverse SaaS platform in April to support startups transitioning into its ecosystem. The funding enables Next Earth users to integrate digital land sales and NFTs.

Rival firms have also begun unveiling similar solutions for enterprise users. During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Touchcast announced MCity, a Metaverse SaaS that invites organisations, companies, startups, and content creators to go digital and get a .metaverse domain name.

Immersive tech giants HTV VIVE, Meta, and Microsoft also recently announced upcoming enterprise Metaverse services.