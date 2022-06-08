Website Names The Top Short Rock Songs Of All Time | 93.7 The River | Josh

Sometimes, less is more. At least that’s according to the editors of UltimateClassicRock.com, who have put together a list of the best rock songs that clock in at two minutes or less.

Leading the pack is the Beatles’ “From Me to You,” followed by the Box Tops classic “The Letter,” the site reveals. The Clash’s “White Riot” checks in at number three, followed by another Beatles tune, “Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?” And rounding out the top five is the Ramones’ “Judy is a Punk,” per UltimateClassicRock.com.

Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up” takes the number six spot, followed by Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road, Jack,” Elvis Costello’s “Welcome to the Working Week” and David Bowie’s “Breaking Glass.” And rounding out the top 10 is the 1964 Rolling Stones song “Not Fade Away,” according to the site.

What song would you nominate for this list?

