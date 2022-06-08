When Is The Apple Watch 8 Coming Out?

The Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to be the next smartwatch from the iPhone-maker and it’s expected to arrive in the second half of 2022. With new models arriving each year, and roughly at the same time, the Apple Watch has become a staple product for the company. This reliable schedule also makes it possible to more easily predict when the next one will arrive, even without an official confirmation from Apple.

Apple tends to host multiple events each year with each one dedicated to certain products or purposes. For example, the company’s WWDC 2022 has just taken place where Apple provided a preview of the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS. Even though WWDC is primarily a software-based event aimed at developers, this year’s conference did see the introduction of the new M2-powered MacBook Air.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: How To Find An AirTag With Apple Watch & watchOS 8

The Apple Watch 8 is expected to be announced in September, 2022. If the most recent launches are anything to go by, the Watch Series 8 will specifically be unveiled around the middle of September. The Apple Watch 7 made its debut on September 14, 2021, while the Watch Series 6 was officially announced on September 15, 2020. The announcement of the Apple Watch is typically followed soon after by the release of the latest version of watchOS. In 2022, this will result in watchOS 9 becoming available soon after the Watch Series 8 is announced.





Apple Watch Series 8 Release Date





Although the next Apple Watch is highly likely to be announced in September of this year, those looking to pick up the Watch Series 8 might have to wait until slightly later in the year to actually pick one up. For example, although the Apple Watch Series 6 was announced on September 14, and pre-orders opened on the same day, the smartwatch didn’t go on general sale until September 18, 2020. The situation was even worse in 2021, considering the Watch Series 7 was announced on September 15, 2021 and pre-orders didn’t begin until October 8th. It wasn’t actually until October 15th when the Watch Series 7 officially hit online and retail store shelves.





Whether the delay between the announcement and the release of the Watch Series 8 will be more similar to the Watch 7 or Watch 6, remains to be seen, but it should be expected that there will be some delay in general. Of course, this time can be a great period to take a closer look at the latest Apple Watch to see whether it is worth upgrading from an older model, or whether one of the existing Watch models will be a better option for any first-time Apple Watch buyers.

Next: Apple Still Working On Body Temperature Measurement For Watch Series 8

Source: Apple

Motorola Edge (2022) May Get A Redesign & Stylus Support





About The Author