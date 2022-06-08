Who can I contact for support? Free helpline for Ukrainians

The ongoing violence in Ukraine has meant hundreds of people have left their homes in search of a new life.

Many have moved to Britain in the hope of a better future, and we welcome those people to our great country.

But such a move can be incredibly distressing, and while we at Ukrainians in the UK are trying to help, these people may need more continued support. Thankfully, the Barnardo’s Ukrainian Support Helpline has been set up to do just that.