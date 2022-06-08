Who can I contact for support? Free helpline for Ukrainians

The ongoing violence in Ukraine has meant hundreds of people have left their homes in search of a new life.
Many have moved to Britain in the hope of a better future, and we welcome those people to our great country.
But such a move can be incredibly distressing, and while we at Ukrainians in the UK are trying to help, these people may need more continued support. Thankfully, the Barnardo’s Ukrainian Support Helpline has been set up to do just that.
Bernardo’s says you should get in touch if you need support with:
- Therapy with a qualified psychotherapist – delivered via the phone or online, with access to interpreters
- Advice on a range of issues e.g., housing, accessing key health services, education, employment and more via our trained helpline support workers
- Practical support – access to digital devices to ensure families stay connected to loved ones during this worrying time, as well as stimulating toys for children, vital baby items and more
All services will have access to both Russian and Ukrainian interpreters.
The number – 0800 148 8586 – is free to call and is open:
- Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm
- Saturday from 10am to 3pm
You can also email the service on ukrainiansupport@barnardos.org.uk or contact them online.
