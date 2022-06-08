Wordle 355 June 9 hints: Today’s Wordle too hard? Spoiler-free clues to help with answer

Even though it was snapped up by The New York Times, Wordle currently remains subscription-free and available to everybody, no matter where you are in the world. If you head over to the Wordle website right now, you’ll find a brand new puzzle available for June 9 – which is available for 24-hours only. If you’re struggling with Wordle 355 for June 9, head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues. Good luck!

The word game that spawned a thousand clones, Wordle is the original and best daily brainteaser.

The concept is extremely simple, challenging players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. To do so you’ll need to use the process of elimination to rule out different letters.

If, for example, a letter tile turns grey after one of your guesses, you can deduce that this particular letter doesn’t feature in today’s word.

If a tile turns yellow, then the letter is in the word, just not in the right place, while a green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct position.

The aim is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible. You can then share your progress on social media, showing friends, family and random followers exactly how brainy you are.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the following day for a new Wordle to be released. And because the Wordle site tracks your statistics, failure means losing your hard-earned winning streak – something you’ll be reminded about every time you login.

If you’re pretty good at Wordle and want to make things challenging, you can switch to hard mode by visiting the settings menu in the top-right part of the Wordle web page. Or you can check out popular Wordle clone Quordle, where you’ll need to guess four words in just nine attempts!

Anyway, keep on reading for the latest Wordle hints (spoiler-free) for the June 9 puzzle…