Yellowstone sees visitation dip over Memorial Day

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Visitation statistics released by Yellowstone National Park (YNP) indicate a significant decrease in park-wide vehicle entries during Memorial Day Weekend in 2022.

In a press release, park officials reported a 34% decrease over the same long weekend in 2021. Last year’s Memorial Day Weekend was one of the busiest on record, with a 50% increase from 2019 numbers. The park chose not to compare 2020 statistics since only Wyoming park entrances were open due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Visitation statistics (*vehicle entries) per day for May 27-30, 2022, compared to May 28-31, 2021, are listed here.

Summer is notoriously the busiest season for the area’s national parks. Each year, millions of visitors travel to YNP in June, July and August.