Zverev undergoes surgery: The ligaments in my ankle were torn

After the pain and disappointment of being knocked out of Roland Garros by a terrible injury, Alexander Zverev is getting back on track after having surgery.

The German, who had to retire against eventual French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals at Roland Gerros, has confirmed that he has gone under the knife and is now in the process of starting his recovery.

“We all have our own journey in life,” Zverev wrote on Instagram. “This is part of mine. Next week I will reach the highest ranking of my career as world No.2, but this morning I had to undergo surgery.

“After a more detailed medical examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.

“To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure that all ligaments heal properly and to regain full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best option.

“My rehabilitation starts now and I will do my best to come back stronger than ever!

“I continue to receive many messages and I would like to thank everyone once again for supporting me during such a difficult time.”