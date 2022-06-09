‘100 Deadliest Days’ Of Teen Driving Begins In FL: AAA





FLORIDA — The “100 Deadliest Days” of summer driving for teenagers have recently begun in Florida.

In Florida, an average of 38 teenage drivers are involved in fatal crashes between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends (100 deadliest days), AAA said in a news release. For every mile driven, new teen drivers (16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults, AAA said.

Now that school is out for summer, these inexperienced teen drivers will have more time to spend on the road, AAA said. According to AAA, that means more time driving at night and potentially engaging in risky behaviors like speeding, texting, or simply sharing the vehicle with teen passengers. The risk gets even greater when you add more vehicles on the road.

“This summer could prove to be even more dangerous for teen drivers as the 100 Deadliest Days coincides with what is expected to be a busier summer driving season than last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA expects two years’ worth of pent-up travel demand to be unleashed in the coming months. That means more traffic on our roadways, which raises the crash risk – particularly for young, inexperienced drivers.” 100 Deadliest Days In Florida Statistics From 2011-2020

Every year, an average total of 160 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes. More than a third of those fatalities (36 percent or 42 deaths) occur during the 100 deadliest days.

During the past 10 summers, 1,595 people have died in teen driver-related crashes. Risky Habits For Teen Drivers

“Teens’ inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors – like speeding, distracted driving, and driving while drowsy,” Jenkins said. “Even young drivers that are prepared and focused carry an increased crash risk due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. That’s why it’s so important for parents to play an active role in guiding their teens toward safe driving behaviors.” Understanding The Risks And Knowing The Facts Will Prepare Both You And Your Teen For The Road Ahead, Tips Provided By AAA:

Driving with teen passengers. Teen drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers. Set limits and enforce them.

Teen drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers. Set limits and enforce them. Driving at night. Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue, and impaired drivers on the road. This is especially a risky time for teens. Limit the time your novice driver spends behind the wheel at night.

Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue, and impaired drivers on the road. This is especially a risky time for teens. Limit the time your novice driver spends behind the wheel at night. Not wearing a safety belt. Wearing a safety belt greatly reduces the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash. Make a rule: everyone buckles up for every trip.

Wearing a safety belt greatly reduces the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash. Make a rule: everyone buckles up for every trip. Speeding. Speed is a leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teens need to follow posted speed limits and parents should set a good example and strong rules. Teens should also learn how to adjust their speed based on roadway factors like reduced traction and visibility and varying traffic volumes.

Speed is a leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teens need to follow posted speed limits and parents should set a good example and strong rules. Teens should also learn how to adjust their speed based on roadway factors like reduced traction and visibility and varying traffic volumes. Distracted driving . Teen passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second. Many teens admit to interacting with their phone and in-car infotainment systems while behind the wheel despite clear dangers. Make a family rule covering these and other distractions that everyone abides by.

. Teen passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second. Many teens admit to interacting with their phone and in-car infotainment systems while behind the wheel despite clear dangers. Make a family rule covering these and other distractions that everyone abides by. Drowsy driving . Teens have a hard time getting enough sleep and often struggle with drowsiness. Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and teens have the highest risk. Ensure everyone who is behind the wheel has gotten enough sleep.

. Teens have a hard time getting enough sleep and often struggle with drowsiness. Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and teens have the highest risk. Ensure everyone who is behind the wheel has gotten enough sleep. Impaired driving. Driving impaired from alcohol and other drugs puts everyone at risk. Enforce strict zero-tolerance rules with your teen and be a good role model. In May, AAA conducted a survey of people who have teen drivers in their household. As a result, fewer than half of all respondents from dangerous habits like texting while driving. Do not allow hand-held cell phone use while driving (38 percent)

Do not allow texting while driving (38 percent)

Limit the number of passengers my teen can have in the vehicle (37 percent)

Limit when my teen is allowed to drive a vehicle (e.g. certain times of day) (37 percent)

Enforce a curfew (36 percent)

None of these (4 percent) AAA’s How to Drive Program for Teens Quality driver education is critical in developing safe driving behaviors for teens, AAA said. How to Drive Online provides a solid foundation of the knowledge and skills necessary to reduce a teen’s risk behind the wheel, Jenkins said. This program is an online, 25-hour course that features: Convenient, self-paced delivery

Research-based curriculum

Videos, simulations, and interactive exercises to enhance content retention

Optional virtual parent session to help educate parents on the learning to drive process

Behind-the-Wheel Training To learn more, contact DriverTraining2@acg.aaa.com or call (888) 222-7108.’s ###a>