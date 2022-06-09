‘A spectacular decline and fall for Meghan’ Duchess mocked as popularity plummets in UK





The polling showed the Duchess of Sussex was the second most unpopular royal among Brits with 18 percent of respondents opting for her, just after Prince Andrew on 27 percent. Prince Harry was the third last favourite on seven percent, according to the survey by OnePoll for GB News.

Commentator Nile Gardiner, a former Margaret Thatcher aide, tweeted: “Meghan Markle is now the second most unpopular member of the Royal Family with the British public, after Prince Andrew. “Prince Harry is in third place. “A spectacular decline and fall for Meghan.” GB News presenter Dan Wootton discussed the poll results on his primetime show.

Mr Wootton said: “But some of the challenges facing the monarchy in the years ahead were emphasised by our poll of the least favourite member of the family. “Two figures tower above all others – disgraced Prince Andrew with 27 per cent and exiled Meghan with 18 per cent. “Her husband Prince Harry – once the most popular member of the family – now the third least popular.” A separate poll for the broadcaster showed the Queen was the nation’s favourite royal with 31 percent of respondents picking Her Majesty. READ MORE: Attack failed! Meghan Markle told to ‘think of new career’

Changes in attitude towards the Duke of Sussex have changed dramatically since 2018 when he was among the most popular royals, while the Duchess has also slumped. Back in 2019, a YouGov poll showed some 55 percent had a positive opinion on Meghan compared to 35 percent with a negative view. It comes as Harry and Meghan visited Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But the couple were absent from many of the festivities over the bank holiday weekend.

They made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors in two years at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral last Friday. But their second-row seats were a telling sign of their change in royal status. Working royals filled the front-row chairs, meaning there was no place there for Harry and Meghan in the prime positions. The Sussexes, who quit royal duties in 2020 for new lives in the US, reportedly jetted back to California before Jubilee celebrations had come to a close on Sunday.