Blaenavon fire: Huge blaze surrounds industrial estate as public warned to stay away

Police have issued a warning to the public in the local area to avoid Blaenavon, which is situated between Pontypool and Abergavenny, while emergency services tackle the fire.

Residents in the local area have also been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke from the blaze.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service provided an update at 12:08am saying: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Blaenavon.

“Please avoid the area to keep access for emergency services.

“We are also advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.”

Local reports stated that the fire broke out at the Caravan Repair Centre on the industrial site which contains a range of commercial properties and industrial units on Wednesday night.

Shortly before midnight, Gwent Police issued a statement via Twitter saying: “Officers are dealing with a large fire on the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon. Please avoid the area.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

