Bridgerton star Simone Ashley stuns as she puts on busty display in curve-hugging dress

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley put on a busty display this evening as she attended the Tiffany & Co. “Vision & Virtuosity” Brand Exhibition Opening Gala at the Saatchi Gallery in a glamorous, figure hugging number.

The actress, 27, looked stunning as she attended the glitzy event in a soft pink number which showcased her incredible curves.

The designer garment featured a low-cut square neckline with criss-cross straps going across the star’s chest.

Simone posed experty for the cameras as she kept herself warm with a feathered number which added another level of glam to her already dazzling outfit.

The star, who plays Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix series, opted for a pair of silver, bow tie heels with a face of natural makeup which she paired with a heavy, smokey eye.