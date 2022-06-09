Bristol airport: Passengers told to return duty-free purchases after cancellation

Tourists at Bristol airport have faced chaos and flight cancellations in recent weeks. One passenger said being asked to return duty-free goods was “salt in the wound”.

Passengers aren’t allowed to take any duty-free items home with them if their flight is cancelled in the UK.

A Bristol airport spokesperson said: “Returning duty-free is normal procedure for a cancelled flight.

“Customers can purchase duty-free (and receive the duty-free discounted prices) but this allowance is only eligible for customers who are departing from the UK.

“When flights are cancelled, the customer is not leaving the UK, so it is a customs requirement that all duty-free purchases are returned, and a full refund provided.

