Britain’s power networks were underprepared for Storm Arwen, regulator says

Britain’s electricity networks were underprepared for Storm Arwen last November, which left thousands of customers facing “unacceptable” conditions as they struggled without power for more than a week, the energy regulator has said.

The six regional monopolies that own and manage the UK’s power lines had inadequate emergency plans, lacked remote monitors to understand the full scale and complexity of the faults, and did not deploy enough people to undertake repairs and restore power to customers after the storm, Ofgem said.

As a result, 1mn customers lost power, including nearly 40,000 households for three days and 4,000 for more than a week, causing “significant stress and anxiety” in cold temperatures, the regulator said on Thursday in its final report into the networks’ response to the storm.

In some cases, customer communication was either “poor or nonexistent”, with many households given inaccurate restoration times, and facing long delays in receiving compensation, a maximum of £700 per customer, costing the networks a total £44mn.

Although the network faults during Storm Arwen were caused by strong winds or trees and branches falling on to power lines, there was “some correlation” between poles that were damaged and their age, the regulator said. Between 50 and 75 per cent of the damaged poles were more than 40 years old, suggesting a lack of investment in the network had contributed to the failures.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the companies needed to “do better” and outlined a host of measures, including stress testing the capacity of customer call centres, and forcing power network and distributing businesses to submit winter preparedness plans.

Northern Powergrid — which serves 1.6mn customers between Northumberland, York and the Pennines — was singled out for poor service, including the performance of its call centres. The company, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, could be in breach of its licence conditions, meaning it could receive a fine equalling 10 per cent of turnover or have its licence revoked, the regulator said.

The company said it had learned “difficult lessons” from the storm, which “highlighted some limitations in our systems”. It said it has proposed to increase investment in overhead lines by 60 per cent, along with spending more than £50mn on tree cutting during the next five years.

Ofgem decides how much the networks can charge customers because they provide an essential service with no competition in the areas in which they operate. All their revenues and any investment in their network, which includes electricity pylons and other infrastructure, is paid for by customers, with the cost of the electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks accounting for about a fifth of household bills.

The six monopolies are asking to be allowed to increase revenues during the next five-year investment period from about £12bn to £14.5bn to cover tree cutting, flood prevention and “other energy security measures designed to improve the resilience of Britain’s 800,000km of overhead and underground power lines in the face of more severe weather events in future”, the Energy Networks Association, which represents the companies, said.

Ofgem is due to make an interim recommendation within weeks.

David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, said it would follow Ofgem’s recommendations for improvement but had also “identified areas which will need increased investment to provide better energy security and service for customers in the long term”.

Despite the problems caused by Storm Arwen, investor appetite in the sector remains strong. KKR and Macquarie Group are in talks to buy Britain’s largest electricity distributor, UK Power Networks, from companies controlled by the Hong Kong billionaire Li family.

Mathew Lawrence, director of the Commonwealth think-tank, which is calling for the renationalisation of the networks, said the report showed “structural flaws” in the system.

“There is a stark gap between the energy networks’ enormous profit margins and the quality of service provided to households,” he said.