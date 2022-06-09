Candlelight vigil to honor slain Atlanta rapper Trouble on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A candlelight vigil for popular Atlanta rapper Trouble who was shot and killed at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning is scheduled at Coan Park Thursday evening.

The vigil will be held at 6:45 p.m. located at 1530 Woodbine Ave. SE.

A judge has denied bond for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones who turned himself into police Monday. Jones is accused of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble whose legal name is Mariel Orr.

Jones faces murder, aggravated assault, battery and home invasion charges for Orr’s death.

Officials say Rockdale County Sheriffs deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Dr. in Conyers after reports of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. Police discovered Orr lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Def Jam, the record label Trouble was signed to, released a statement on their Instagram account saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Trouble has collaborated with several artists including Drake and The Weekend, and fellow Atlanta area rappers Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz and Migos.

CBS46 News interviewed Trouble back in 2019 when he was promoting an anti-gun violence event in metro Atlanta called “Guns Down Water Guns Up.”

The event aimed at bringing the community together to stand against gun violence.

“It be a lot of unnecessary violence with the robberies and car jackings and everything. We can’t take it to another level it will calm everything down and people will have fun again. There is so much bs going on in the city,” Trouble said.

Several Atlanta rappers have died recently including Lil Keed, and Archie Eversole.

