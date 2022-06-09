Comearth metaverse without crypto for e-commerce by NFTICALLY – All details

NFT marketplace creator NFTICALLY has announced the launch of world’s first e-commerce metaverse ecosystem – Comearth, which will work without crypto. Businesses and individuals planning to open their own stores in the metarverse would be able to use this platform. All they need to do is buy a land in the metaverse and build anything they want on top of it.

In an exclusive interaction with financialexpress.com ahead of the launch announcement, NFTically founder and CEO Toshendra Sharma said Comearth will provide an opportunity to open a storefront in the metaverse to all types of direct-to-customer (D2C) brands and businesses.

Sharma said that Comearth is like a fusion of Shopify and Amazon in the metaverse where users can open their storefront through a do-it-yourself (DIY) interface and sell products or generate leads by providing customers an immersive 3D experience.

“On Comearth, anybody can launch their e-commerce metaverse storefront through our DIY interface. Businesses can buy a land on our metaverse and then build a 3D structure on top of it. Everything will be provided by our interface. They will have to just bring their own products that they want to sell,” said Sharma.

What is special about Comearth?

Comearth seeks to solve some typical problems associated with various metaverse platforms around the most. Most of these are revolve around either events or gaming and require some sort of crypto tokens for various activities. Even as businesses in India, are excited about exploring the metaverse ecosystem as a new channel of growth, there isn’t any easy to onboard platform available.

“Enterprises are looking for measurements, certain signals they can get from the metaverse so that they can fine-tune their business strategy, That is completely missing from the market. We thought we will actually create all these things in completely bundled manner for all big and even small businesses across the country,” said Sharma.

Indian businesses are also wary of dealing in cryptos due regulatory constraints, hence hesitant to do business in the metaverse. With Comearth, NFTically aims to solve this problem as well.

“Brands have so much problem with dealing in cryptocurrency in India. On Comearth, they won’t have to touch cryptocurrency to be in the metaverse. This is not a cryptocurrency thing. This is more of a blockchain technology thing and web 3 thing,” said Sharma.

Brands already on board

Some of the publicly listed brands have already decided to open their storefronts or experience centres on Comearth metaverse. These include CEAT Tyres, Mafatlal Industries, and Metro Brands.

“In the next 2-3 months we are hoping Comearth will be available in private beta to selected brands. We have already certain brands who have finalised their presence. These are mostly the public companies like Mafatlal industries, Metro Brands, Ceat Tyre. We are now working with them to create an experience in a 3D immersive environment for them in our metarvese,” said Sharma.

How will Comearth work?

Businesses will have to first buy their land in Comearth. They can build their store or experience centres on top of the land. All of it will be available through a DIY interface.

Sharma said that there are 235,000 land parcels in Comearth, with the smallest unit measuring 1×1 (or 900 square metres). The cost of buying the smallest unit of land in Comearth will be just $200.

Customers would be able to experience the Comearth store even without VR headsets on a browser or through mobile.

“After you purchase a land you can open anything on top of it as long as it comply to with certain guidelines. You can generate leads, sell digital and phygital products. You can also pivot all your sales into your existing sales channel,” said Sharma

“Every storeowner will have own complete control on this metaverse. They can set their own analytics, control the structure and look and feel, or decide who can enter, who can not and measure everything at their own level,” he added.