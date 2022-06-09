‘Doesn’t understand!’ Klitschko bashes Macron over demand not to humiliate Putin

The French President has called for an “exit ramp” to be established between Ukraine and Russia in order to allow Vladimir Putin’s troops to withdraw from the territory. Emmanuel Macron urged international powers to take a “diplomatic” approach to the conflict and to strictly avoid humiliating the Russian leader in defeat. Wladimir Klitschko, who is currently positioned in Kyiv, bashed the tentative approach of the French President as he highlighted the horrifying reality of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Speaking on Robert Peston’s ITV show, Mr Klitschko said: “They need to be defeated in Ukraine, Ukraine needs to be free from Russian boots, period.”
The former heavyweight world champion continued: “President Macron has not been in Bucha after the Russian invasion.
“All the war crimes that happened, Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Makariv, we can endlessly count, Mariupol, and it’s still going on.
“I believe, after visiting those places, even President Macron is going to see the bodies and smell the death which I did see and smell after Russian forces left.
“He doesn’t understand what, in this case, he is actually saying because what about the Ukrainians?
“They’re being tortured, raped and murdered in all those satelite cities of the capital, as well, it is still going on in the east and the south of the country.”
Mr Klitschko added: “I believe, if President Macron had been visiting, seeing the whole mass murder with his own eyes, I’m more than sure he would not have said that.”
Speaking to French media, President Macron said: “We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.”
He added: “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.”
The French President confirmed he had spoken with Vladimir Putin during the violent Russian assault on Ukraine, he said: “I think, and I told him, that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself, and for history.”
Despite his argument not to “humiliate” Russian invaders, President Macron has pledged support to the Ukrainian defence as French authorities have provided long-range artillery systems to Zelensky’s troops.
The UK recently advanced pledges of military equipment to Ukraine as the Ministry of Defence announced the provision of multiple-launch rocket systems to defending forces.
Speaking of the support offered by the UK Government, Mr Klitschko added: “I just want to say and express, thank you so much, express my appreciation and, not just mine, from every Ukrainian.
“The help that we have received and continue to receive from Great Britain is tremendous and this is great.”
