‘Doesn’t understand!’ Klitschko bashes Macron over demand not to humiliate Putin

The French President has called for an “exit ramp” to be established between Ukraine and Russia in order to allow Vladimir Putin’s troops to withdraw from the territory. Emmanuel Macron urged international powers to take a “diplomatic” approach to the conflict and to strictly avoid humiliating the Russian leader in defeat. Wladimir Klitschko, who is currently positioned in Kyiv, bashed the tentative approach of the French President as he highlighted the horrifying reality of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking on Robert Peston’s ITV show, Mr Klitschko said: “They need to be defeated in Ukraine, Ukraine needs to be free from Russian boots, period.”

The former heavyweight world champion continued: “President Macron has not been in Bucha after the Russian invasion.

“All the war crimes that happened, Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Makariv, we can endlessly count, Mariupol, and it’s still going on.

“I believe, after visiting those places, even President Macron is going to see the bodies and smell the death which I did see and smell after Russian forces left.

“He doesn’t understand what, in this case, he is actually saying because what about the Ukrainians?

“They’re being tortured, raped and murdered in all those satelite cities of the capital, as well, it is still going on in the east and the south of the country.”