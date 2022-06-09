Elvis confessed two greatest dreams that never came true in extraordinary filmed interview

On June 9, 1972, The King was holding court in a huge conference room at the New York Hilton in front of a room of journalists – and he had them eating out of his hand. He had entered to a rapturous response and stood basking in the adulation, adding his trademark, “Thank you, thank you very much.” Slim and glowing with health in a blue fitted suit and short cape, he was charming and irresistibly charismatic. He batted away questions he didn’t want to answer (about The Vietnam War protests, for example) while allowing some intimately revealing comments to slip out about how he felt about his life, his career and his future dreams. The greatest popular entertainment icon of the 20th Century clearly revelled in his celebrity but was quick to remind the pack about the man underneath: “The image is one thing; a human being is another.”

For such a revered idol, he wasn’t afraid to show some vulnerability, adding: “It’s very hard to live up to an image. I’ll put it that way.”

When he is told he is known for being “shy and humble”, the star smiled and stood up, opening his jacket to reveal one of his (by then) trademark giant gold prizefighter belts.

Elvis proudly told the crowd: “I don’t know what makes them think that? The gold belt? The belt is an award from The International Hotel (in Las Vegas) for the attendance record. It’s like a trophy but I wear it.”

Reminded he had once scandalised America with his hips gyrations, he’s asked what he thinks of the antics of the current crop of young stars: “Man, I was tame compared to what they do now, are you kidding…I didn’t do anything but just jiggle.”