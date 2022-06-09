Etcheverry Advances To Perugia Challenger Quarterfinals – Tennis TourTalk

PERUGIA/STARNBERG, June 9, 2022

Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina has reached the quarterfinals of the Internazionali Di Tennis Città Di Perugia| G.I.MA Tennis Cup. Following a three-set win over Marco Cecchinato in the opening round, the No. 3 seed of the ATP Challenger Tour 125 clay-court event had to go the distance again in his second-round match against World No. 157 Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

Under the lights at the Tennis Club Perugia, twenty-two-year-old Etcheverry withstood six aces and broke his rival four times to secure a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory in three hours and 17 minutes on Wednesday evening.

“It was a very difficult match. I was nervous in some crucial moments, like when I served for the match in the second set. Obviously the crowd cheered my opponent, it wasn’t easy,” said Etcheverry, who recorded his third win over Cobolli in as many meetings. “Flavio will soon be a Top 100 player. He is a great talent, it was the third time we faced each other and for sure it was the best challenge of the three.”

The World No. 90 from La Plata will next take on Borna Coric. The 25-year-old Croat defeated home favourite Alessandro Giannessi 6-2, 7-5(6) in one hour and 57 minutes.

In other action, local wild card entry Luca Potenza benefited from the retirement of fourth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. The 21-year-old Licata native was leading 6-1, 2-1 when the Iberian was forced to stop playing with a neck injury.

Up next for Potenza will be fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, who battled past his compatriot Luca Nardi 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2. The encounter lasted two hours and 36 minutes.