The account can be opened through Raisin where a £25 Partner Bonus can be claimed on savings accounts with a minimum of £10,000.

However, this might not be the best option for people who need instant access to their savings.

Moneyfacts also singled out Coventry Building Society for its Easy Access ISA online account.

Ms Springall, said: “Coventry Building Society has launched a new Easy Access ISA to its range which pays 1.05 percent.”