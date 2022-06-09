Categories
Travel

Flight attendant says ‘housekeeping’ room at hotel can save you hundreds ‘I always check’


Travellers can ask the hotel staff to check the lost and found not only for chargers and adaptors but also for other items they have forgotten such as clothes, straighteners or other electronic devices.

According to a recent Travelodge report, some of the most bizarre items ever found in hotels lost and found are: a pair of Alpacas called Ant and Dec, a 65-year-old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation and a precious 20-year-old celebrity autograph book.

Items are “usually kept with the housekeeping department” in the lost and found room for at least three months.

Nassim added some hotels also provide free transport to certain places “so it is a good idea to check on that too”.



Source link

Avatar

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.