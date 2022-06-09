Flight attendant says ‘housekeeping’ room at hotel can save you hundreds ‘I always check’

Travellers can ask the hotel staff to check the lost and found not only for chargers and adaptors but also for other items they have forgotten such as clothes, straighteners or other electronic devices.

According to a recent Travelodge report, some of the most bizarre items ever found in hotels lost and found are: a pair of Alpacas called Ant and Dec, a 65-year-old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation and a precious 20-year-old celebrity autograph book.

Items are “usually kept with the housekeeping department” in the lost and found room for at least three months.

Nassim added some hotels also provide free transport to certain places “so it is a good idea to check on that too”.