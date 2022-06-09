Free Play Days – Dead by Daylight, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and Unturned – Xbox Wire

It’s the end of the world as you know it with this Free Play Days. Dead by Daylight, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and Unturned are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.

Game Details

Dead by Daylight

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Unturned

Dead by Daylight

A horrifying abomination emerges from the darkness. Its presence blackens the air, draining all hope. The Dredge and its thrilling new Power – Reign of Darkness – have come to Dead by Daylight, introducing a new layer of horror action to The Entity’s Realm.

This Free Play Day weekend, you can choose to embody fear as The Dredge or embrace courage as Haddie Kaur. Not only that, but Dead by Daylight will be celebrating its sixth anniversary soon with the Twisted Masquerade in-game event from June 16th to June 30th, featuring exciting challenges, unlockable cosmetics, and much more. The Deals Unlocked sale will also be ongoing, bringing a 60% discount on the base game (June 7-23), 50% discounts on select DLCs (June 7-16), and more.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Join the fight in this award-winning, genre-defining action RPG during Free Play Days. Battle the evils that plague Sanctuary and its inhabitants, and fight alongside the 65 million players worldwide that have taken up their swords since the game first launched.

With frequent updates, new cosmetics, and a rich end-game experience, Diablo III offers a world of action-packed gameplay. The incredibly immersive story returns players to the town of Tristram, where it all began, to investigate rumors of a fallen star, for this is the first sign of evil’s rebirth and an omen that the End Times have begun.

Unturned

Unturned is a postapocalyptic zombie survival experience where players need to survive fulfilling their basic needs and protecting themselves against zombies and other players. You’ll need all of your wits to survive those odd green people growling and chasing you. Familiarize yourself with your surroundings, choose the right supplies, stay healthy, find weapons, and when in doubt, don’t hesitate to just run!

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.