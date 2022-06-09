Gardeners’ World’s Monty Don inundated with support as he deals with ’emergency’ at garden

Gardeners’ World host Monty Don has been inundated with support from his social media followers as he revealed the “emergency works” that have been going on in Longmeadow. The celebrity horticulturist, 66, relayed that thankfully there had been “minimum damage” done to his garden in a post on Instagram as his fans expressed their concern.

In view of his one million followers, Monty shared a snap of the works taking place on one of the many paths in his beloved garden.

He wrote: “Emergency work on the drains today – brilliantly done with minimum garden damage by superb team.”

The snap showed a dug-up section of a path with the drain on show, while loose bricks and rubble was piled up at the side of his borders.

Following Monty’s shock news, fans of the Gardeners’ World star inundated him with messages of support.

READ MORE: John Cleese blasts Boris Johnson