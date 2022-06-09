Herd Of Bison Surround Tent In Yellowstone, Complete With Great Commentary From The Campers

That would scare the life out of you after a sleep in your tent.

Imagine waking up in Yellowstone and seeing whole herd surrounding your campsite would give you the biggest scare ever.

Bison are massive and have the potential to get mad and run you right over. This is the opposite of what you want when you go to one of these parks, but it is just one of the risks of seeing some really cool stuff.

At least these folks are intelligent.

The video starts with a whole herd surround a tent set out in the wild, with one bison laying down and rolling onto its back. The person who formerly occupied the tent is filming and starts to debrief us on what is taking place.

“This is Slough Creek 2021, Bison rut. Our back-country campsite has been taken over. We had to evacuate our tent when we heard the ruckus coming. And now we sit and wait.”

Talk about a wild morning…you’ve gotta think a herd of bison would make you up more than you’re typical morning coffee.

The man makes light of the whole situation

“Ironically the kids were asking me earlier if I ever had bison near my tent”

Should have knocked on wood. That is bound to happen after something like that is said.

The bison roll round and surround the campsite as the camper figures there are more than 300.

I just can’t imagine waking up to the sound of them coming in. That would bring you to your feet pretty quick.

Good thing the campers were smart and made distance from these large beasts.