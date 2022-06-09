How Yellowstone Fans Really Feel About Walker And Beth

Seeing as Beth and Rip tend to top “Yellowstone” couple rankings, it’s not exactly a surprise that fans have been less than impressed with a potential Walker and Beth romance. In a “Yellowstone”-themed Reddit discussion, many fans were quick to shoot down the couple’s relationship potential.

Redditor u/Jalynt13 noted that the pair aren’t exactly bad together, but there’s little in the way of romance between them. “I loved the scene where he helped her to overcome her fear of riding horses. A couple, no. I’m all about Beth and Rip,” they wrote. Others agreed, and dismissed the Season 4 Episode 9 moment as a one-off. “I think it was probably a one-time thing. I like Walker. But them together? No way. She belongs with Rip,” u/TruthExists777 opined.

Elsewhere, fans expressed relief about the apparent burial of the Walker-Beth angle by the time “Yellowstone” Season 4 ends. “The whole week i been stressing bout what happens to rip and beth if walker gets in the way or if beth leaves and just like that it’s a nonissue god bless,” @rainbowslinky tweeted after the finale.

The negative fan reactions seem to be largely directed toward the romance aspect, instead of the characters themselves. After all, fans have praised their previous interactions, such as the horse-riding tutorial scene the pair shares on Season 1. “@RyanBingham portrayal of Walker is superb – a fab character,” @sockdolager81 tweeted. “His seas 1 segment of Horse Riding w/ Beth was esp. well done!”

Future seasons will show whether the show intends to address this plot point. Still, if fans have any say in the matter, Beth and Walker are better off as friends — especially since she marries Rip in the season finale.