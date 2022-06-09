Huawei launches new intelligent cloud-network solutions

Huawei today unveiled three new IP networking solutions aimed at empowering Middle East enterprises with super computing power and intelligence, and to accelerate digital transformation across industries.

On day one of the Huawei IP Club Carnival MENA 2022 at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai, Huawei noted the need to keep up with ever-changing customer scenarios and launched CloudFabric 3.0, Huawei SD-WAN and CloudCampus 3.0 solutions.

Held under the theme of ‘Cloud-Network Synergy, Build a Deterministic Experience Network’, the event saw Huawei’s global and regional experts, industry analyst and Huawei’s customers and partners come together under one roof to discuss the latest network technology trends and discover how enterprises can best prepare for the intelligent era and inject new momentum into their digital development ambitions.

Pawan Jain, Director, Technology Consulting, PwC Middle East, spoke at the event about network technology trends, opportunities and key enablers. He said: “Adapting to the wave of emerging technology is key to drive differentiation in IT strategy, optimize cost and compete effectively in the future. True potential of these innovative technology solutions can only be realized with intelligent & cloud-ready network infrastructure.”

Faisal Ameer Malik, CTO, Huawei Enterprise Group, Middle East, said: “Intelligent IP networks – connecting things on one end and applications on the other end – have now become the cornerstone for digital transformation across industries. As enterprise digital transformation picks up speed, IP networks need to keep pace with the evolving cloud technologies and enterprise demands. Our new solutions aim to address these challenges; with its launch, we are reaffirming our relentless efforts to develop scenario-tailored solutions for partners and customers, creating new drivers for digitalization across industries.”

The following three new solutions were rolled out at the event:

• CloudFabric 3.0, Hyper-Converged Data Center Solution, which has “Fast” and “Stable” key characteristics, is ideal for building best-in-class data center networks, helping enterprises usher in a service center with super computing power. This feature-rich solution offers the industry’s only L3.5 autonomous driving network, which is needed to propel enterprise data centers towards multi-clouds and multi-DCs. Another highlight Huawei’s unique AIFABRIC technology, enabling data center switches to ensure zero packet loss high reliability, low latency, and high throughput, facilitating convergence to an all ethernet Datacenter.

Software-Defined (SD)-WAN is an obvious choice in the cloud era, interconnecting enterprise branches, headquarters, and multiple clouds. Huawei’s SD-WAN Solution provides powerful networking, a superior user experience, and simplified O&M capabilities, meeting WAN interconnection requirements of enterprises of all shapes and sizes, as well as carriers and service providers.

• CloudCampus 3.0 Solution draws on continued innovations in the WLAN, LAN Switch and SD-WAN fields and introduces an extensive range of all-new products, including AirEngine 6761 Access Points, CloudEngine S8700 switches, and NetEngine AR6710 routers. As such, CloudCampus 3.0 stands out by offering “300 Mbps @ Everywhere” access experience for enterprises and doubling the cloud access efficiency. With these strengths, CloudCampus 3.0 can be widely used in industries like education, healthcare, finance, and energy, helping enterprises shorten time-to-market and improve operational efficiency.

Huawei also showcased its HiSec 3.0 Solution, which performs network monitoring and drills down network behaviour data to detect threats as early as possible and resolve problems in a timely manner. First, traditional signature-based static analysis methods cannot effectively detect new threats. Huawei introduces big data analytics to security and uses the deep neural network algorithm and machine learning technology to transform from reactive defense to proactive defense. Second, to prevent horizontal diffusion of threats on the intranet, Huawei integrates security into the network and puts forward the industry’s first network + security network-wide defense solution, achieving the transformation from single-point defense to network-wide defense.

Taking place on June 8 and 9, the Huawei IP Club Carnival MENA 2022 is the company annual regional flagship event dedicated to the IP networking industry and showcases Huawei’s new groundbreaking IP products and solutions.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).